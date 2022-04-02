Simmons Bank Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $769.76. The stock had a trading volume of 683,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

