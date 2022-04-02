Simmons Bank Has $12.03 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.