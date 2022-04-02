Simmons Bank Has $2.56 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,237,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,125 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

