Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.55. 1,278,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.