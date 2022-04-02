Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Up 0.2%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.45. 68,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 84,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after buying an additional 396,377 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

