SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 403,130 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.02.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture.

