SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 403,130 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.02.
About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)
