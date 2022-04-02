Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.19

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.19 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 125.72 ($1.65). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,019,008 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.86) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($65,482.05). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 37,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($63,976.95). Insiders have bought 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900 over the last three months.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

