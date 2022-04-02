Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $166,932.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

