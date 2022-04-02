Smartshare (SSP) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $278,347.66 and $21,987.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00085336 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

