Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce $162.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $752.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

SMAR stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $7,561,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,017. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

