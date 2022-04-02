SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $440,676.91 and $4.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

