Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Cap of $911,107.72

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $911,107.72 and $12,978.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.62 or 0.07504665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,123.78 or 1.00052414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,570,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,279 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

