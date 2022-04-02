SnowGem Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057692 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

