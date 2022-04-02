Sonar (PING) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,061.00

Sonar (PING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $21,061.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.52 or 0.07465365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.42 or 0.99836467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

