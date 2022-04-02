Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.86

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.86 and traded as low as $26.15. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 14,531 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

