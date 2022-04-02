SONM Price Hits $0.16 (SNM)

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00108389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.