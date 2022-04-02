SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $167,322.18 and $11,595.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.04 or 0.07504466 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.66 or 0.99746240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046215 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

