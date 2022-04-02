Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSE:SPB opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

