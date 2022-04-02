Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several research analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $34.15 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.