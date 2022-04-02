Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.00 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

