Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $135.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

