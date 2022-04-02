Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 384.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 25.5% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 684,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,989,000 after buying an additional 134,097 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

