StableXSwap (STAX) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $124.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,928.36 or 1.00004705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

