StaFi Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. StaFi has a market cap of $50.94 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00218123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00428703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.