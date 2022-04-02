Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Tops $171.00 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $171.00 million and $36.78 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

