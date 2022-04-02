Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.21. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.15.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.