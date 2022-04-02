Starlink (STARL) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.21 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Starlink has a market capitalization of $173.26 million and $7.21 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starlink has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.96 or 0.99874682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

