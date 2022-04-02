State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,460 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

