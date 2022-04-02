State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

