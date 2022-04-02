State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,128 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $59,651,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

MKTX opened at $339.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

