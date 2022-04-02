State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.51 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

