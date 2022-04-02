State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

