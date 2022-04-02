State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,488 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

