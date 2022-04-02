State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

