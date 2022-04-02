Step Finance Achieves Market Cap of $872,843.66 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $872,843.66 and $10.74 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.