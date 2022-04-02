Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -190.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

