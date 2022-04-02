stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.25 or 0.07515378 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.58 or 0.99721959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053038 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

