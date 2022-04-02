StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
SVAUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.