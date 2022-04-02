StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

SVAUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

