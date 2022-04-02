StormX Price Tops $0.0245 (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. StormX has a total market cap of $245.42 million and $79.27 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 46.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00109038 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

