Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.05 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $686.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

