StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $87,861.16 and approximately $9.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 290.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,658,363,546 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.