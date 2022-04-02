Strs Ohio Buys 3,900 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

