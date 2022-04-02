Strs Ohio Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,168,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

