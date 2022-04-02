Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,623,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.