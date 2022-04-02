Strs Ohio Sells 6,102 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

