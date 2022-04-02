Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78,662 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 131,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

SYK opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

