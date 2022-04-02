Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

