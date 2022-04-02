Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Trading Down 0.1%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.