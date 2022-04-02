Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits One Day Volume of $30,442.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $30,442.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.00460851 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,148,992 coins and its circulating supply is 43,448,992 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.