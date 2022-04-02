Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and traded as low as $19.50. Sunnyside Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

