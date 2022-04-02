Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and traded as low as $19.50. Sunnyside Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 500 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.
Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnyside Bancorp (SNNY)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnyside Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.